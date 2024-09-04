Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

