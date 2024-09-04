SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
SDI Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18.
About SDI
