Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 328,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -332.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

