Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $852,941.76 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $776.13 million and a P/E ratio of 59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at $13,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

