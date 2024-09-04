Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 5.5%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.12 and last traded at $138.10. Approximately 82,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 83,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.29 million and a PE ratio of 60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,538,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,342 shares of company stock worth $19,458,504 over the last ninety days. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

