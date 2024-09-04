Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.68. Sharp shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

Sharp Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

