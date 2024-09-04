Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

FOUR opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

