Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Williams Trading raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

