Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Drops By 6.8%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 539,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.97. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

