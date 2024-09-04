Short Interest in BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Declines By 8.1%

BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRHY opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

