Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Declines By 6.8%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

