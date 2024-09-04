Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Decreases By 7.9%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 8.2% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Clarus Stock Down 4.9 %

Clarus stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Clarus has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

