Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Drops By 9.1%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

COYA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 28,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,641. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

