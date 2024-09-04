Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Expands By 5.3%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,054,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 115,271 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 203,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242,428 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

