Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Decreases By 10.5%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

