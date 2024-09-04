Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declines By 5.3%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

