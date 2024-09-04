Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Decreases By 6.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,786,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 2,969,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,095.6 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Goodman Group stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.02.
About Goodman Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.