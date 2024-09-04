Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Decreases By 6.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,786,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 2,969,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,095.6 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Goodman Group stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

