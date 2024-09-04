Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expands By 5.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

IVR stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.