Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Declines By 5.6%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JTCPF opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45. JTC has a twelve month low of C$7.68 and a twelve month high of C$14.04.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

