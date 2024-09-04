Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Declines By 5.6%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JTC Price Performance
Shares of JTCPF opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45. JTC has a twelve month low of C$7.68 and a twelve month high of C$14.04.
JTC Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.