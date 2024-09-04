Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Stock Price Up 3%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 95,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 218,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

