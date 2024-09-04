Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 791 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 944,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,632,160. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

