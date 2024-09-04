Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 501,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,661. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

