Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,483. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.