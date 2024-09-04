Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after buying an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,998,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. 31,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

