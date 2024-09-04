Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. 55,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

