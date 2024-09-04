Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

