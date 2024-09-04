Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $951.58. The stock had a trading volume of 233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,413. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $895.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.20.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.