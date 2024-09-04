Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.