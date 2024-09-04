Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,399,000. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

