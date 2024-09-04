Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $94,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $353.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.