Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,790. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

