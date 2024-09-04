Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 375,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 818,464 shares.The stock last traded at $22.04 and had previously closed at $22.08.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 171,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139,265 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 96,758 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

