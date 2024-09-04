SLERF (SLERF) One Day Volume Hits $15.06 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SLERF token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SLERF has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. SLERF has a market capitalization of $69.09 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.12948399 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $12,315,323.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

