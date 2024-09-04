Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

