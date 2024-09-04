Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Solana has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.41 or 0.00222458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 583,666,934 coins and its circulating supply is 466,700,048 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

