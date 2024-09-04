Solidus Ai Tech Price Hits $0.0753 on Top Exchanges (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Solidus Ai Tech has a market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,394,401 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 990,068,392 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.07674022 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,158,870.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

