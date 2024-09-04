SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $411,820.46 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.