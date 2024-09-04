SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM remained flat at $38.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

