SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,851 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after acquiring an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

