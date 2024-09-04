SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 413,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,011. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

