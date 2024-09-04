SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,210. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.