Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

