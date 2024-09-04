Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.23

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.23 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.42). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 128,789 shares changing hands.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

