Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

