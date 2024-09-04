Square Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $81,566.44 and $1.76 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.03943651 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

