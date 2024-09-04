Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stake Boosted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 911,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

