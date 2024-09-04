Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.