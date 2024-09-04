Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

