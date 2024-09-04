Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

In related news, insider Francis O’Halloran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.09), for a total value of A$120,200.00 ($81,768.71). Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

