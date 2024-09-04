Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$92.50 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$61.85 and a one year high of C$98.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.9234727 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

